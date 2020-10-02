Casava residents without water for six months

Casava village in the Kavango West Region has been without water for the last six months due to a broken borehole.

The lack of potable water is especially concerning to the nearly 3 000 community members amidst the threat of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Close to 100 unhappy community members spoke to Nampa on Monday, claiming that they followed due process by informing their Ncamagoro Constituency Council under which the village falls about the water crisis when it started in March this year.

The community members said they wrote letters, through their water committee members, to councillor Johannes Sikondo Kahonzo, the office of the Kavango West Governor, as well as to the office of rural water supply under the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform.

According to the community members, the artisans from the ministry’s rural water supply directorate who assessed the situation in March told them the village’s borehole element that pumps water from the aquifer to the tank, was broken.

One of the community members, Joshua Muronga, said community members tried fetching water from Mpora clinic which is situated about seven kilometres from the village, but the clinic at times has no access to water either.

“We now get our water from the nearest school but when you get there you are confronted with a long queue of people also waiting to fetch water. We leave our homesteads as early as 05h00 and you only return home at around 17h00,” he explained.

On top of that, the community members are charged N.dollars 50 by the school for collecting water, with some needing an additional N.dollars 80 to N.dollars 100 for transportation.

“The containers of water we have do not even last two days as you have to travel those long distances again to collect water. Sometimes we stay a whole week without bathing during this challenging time of fighting the Coronavirus,” he said.

The community members further charged that some of them are unemployed and cannot afford to pay for water.

Some said they are on high blood pressure medication, whilst others are on HIV/Aids medication, and they said the lack of water means they are not consistent with taking their prescribed medication.

Some homes, the community members said, are headed by pensioners or disabled people who cannot walk long distances whilst carrying containers on their heads.

When approached for comment, rural water supply and sanitation officer in the region, Irengeya Casius, on Tuesday said the borehole’s engine is also faulty and is being assessed by a mechanic from the ministry.

He promised to take up the matter with the regional head to see how the community can be assisted with water in the meantime.

Source: Namibia Press Agency