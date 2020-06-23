Case in which five men arrested at the Trans-Kalahari roadblock in Gobabis on Thursday

A case in which five men were arrested at the Trans-Kalahari roadblock in Gobabis on Thursday for alleged possession of cannabis worth N.dollars 931 500 was postponed to 22 September 2020.

The accused on Monday made their first appearance before magistrate AinaNangolo in the Gobabis Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession and dealing in cannabis.

Their case was postponed to allow for further police investigation and for the accused to acquire legal representation.

During the hearing, prosecutor SisehoMulela objected to bail on the basis of the seriousness of the offence, adding that investigations are still at an infant stage.

A summary of substantial facts contained in the charge sheet alleges TjombondeKanaimba and co-accused SadrakShambo; KhamisMuzafaru; Jackson Amukoto, and John Sabatha each face a charge of dealing in dependence producing substances and possession of a dependence-producing substance.

Source: Namibia Press Agency