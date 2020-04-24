The case of 10 men arrested in connection with the alleged Fishrot corruption scandal, has been postponed to 29 May 2020.

The postponement of the 10 men’s case was effected by Chief Magistrate Phillanda Christiaans in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court today without the accused appearing due to the strict regulations of the existing State of Emergency instituted to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The first six key accused persons include former fisheries minister Bernhardt Esau, former justice minister Sacky Shanghala, businessman James Hatuikulipi, Tamson Hatuikulipi, Ricardo Gustavo and Pius Mwatelulo.

The six men were all arrested in November 2019 for allegedly receiving bribes amounting to more than N.dollars 150 million in return for giving preferential access to Namibia’s fishing grounds to Samherji, one of Iceland’s largest fishing companies.

The other four accused are suspended chief executive officer of the National Fish Corporation (Fishcor), Mike Nghipunya, Windhoek residents Nigel van Wyk and Jason Iyambo, as well as Sakaria Kuutondokwa Kokule, a member of the Namibian Police Force’s Reserve Unit.

Source: Namibia Press Agency