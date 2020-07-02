Case of Rundu murder accused transferred to High Court

The case of a Rundu resident, Castro Domingo, who stands accused of allegedly killing his girlfriend two years ago was on Tuesday transferred to the High Court.

Murder accused, Castro Domingo, allegedly admitted to killing and burying his girlfriend, Cecilia Deborah Murotwa in Rundu two years ago.

Official communication from the Office of the Prosecutor- General (PG), signed by the PG, Martha Imalwa, indicates that in terms of section 122 (2) (i) of the Criminal Procedure Act. 51 of 1977, Domingo’s case will be heard in the High Court’s Northern Local Division in Oshakati.

Domingo faces three charges such as murder, read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act 4 of 2003 as well as defeating the course of justice and robbery with aggravating circumstances as defined in section 1 of Act 51 of 1977 as amended.

The PG said the accused is expected to attend a pre-trial on 06 August 2020, where he will be informed of all matters regarding his case where his trial date will be set.

The Prosecutor General further said informed the accused to acquire legal representation in which he was advised the accused to make prior arrangement for his legal representation to be ready on the date of the pre-trial.

The accused was recently released from custody in May this year after his case was allegedly removed from the court roll.

However, it is understood that his case docket was with the PG’s office when he was released from custody in which a warrant of arrest was issued for his re-arrest.

Domingo was arrested on 11 February 2018, two years ago for allegedly killing and burying his girlfriend, Murotwa, who was a teacher at Divundu Combined School in the Kavango East Region.

Source: Namibia Press Agency