Case postponed as alleged smuggler hospitalised

The case in which a Congolese national is accused of smuggling immigrants into Namibia has been postponed to December this year, as the woman is reportedly hospitalised in Windhoek.

The 49-year-old Abigail Musasa Bashala allegedly smuggled immigrants from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) into Namibia between 2013 and 2018.

Her trial was scheduled to resume before High Court Judge Dinah Usiku on Monday.

A medical certificate confirming that accused Bashala is sick and admitted in hospital was however presented before court Monday morning by the accused’s defence lawyer Kennedy Siyambango.

The matter was, thereafter, postponed to 01 December 2020 for the continuation of the trial and to allow the accused person enough time to fully recover from the illness.

Today’s postponement was effected as per an agreement reached in court by State Advocate Felistas Shikerete-Vendura and defence lawyer Siyambango.

In addition, a warrant for the arrest against Bashala was also issued by the court, but it will only be put into force once the accused fails to appear before the court on 01 December 2020.

On 26 November last year, Bashala denied any involvement in or knowledge of the matter at the start of her trial in the High Court.

In her statement for the not guilty plea, she denied having any knowledge of, or being involved in, smuggling immigrants from DRC into Namibia between 28 October 2013 and April 2018.

Bashala, according to the instructions she gave her Otjiwarongo-based defence lawyer Siyambango, did not disclose the basis of her defence and challenged the prosecution to prove each and every element against her that is contained in the charge sheet.

The Congolese national is charged with 15 counts of contravention of sections of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act 29 of 2004.

A summary of substantial facts contained in the charge sheet has it that Bashala, who worked as a translator at the Otjiwarongo Magistrate’s Court in the Otjozondjupa Region, allegedly smuggled 15 Congolese nationals, all minors, into Namibia.

The majority of these minors are now being accommodated at the Osire Refugee Camp outside of Otjiwarongo in the Otjozondjupa Region.

She was arrested at the Wenela border post in the Zambezi Region in 2018 for allegedly smuggling the immigrants from DRC through ungazetted entry points.

She is currently free on bail.

Source: Namibia Press Agency