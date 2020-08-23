The first death case related to COVID-19 recorded in the Kavango East Region was buried here today at the Sarasungu cemetery.

The man whose age is not known died from the virus six days ago, the governor of the region Bonny Wakudumo told the media today.

With five new cases announced yesterday, the region now has 15 confirmed positive cases in total.

Wakudumo who extended his condolences to the bereaved family cautioned residents of the region that the pandemic is real and with the rising number of cases over the past few days, urged residents to stay safe and practice social distancing while wearing masks at all times.

The governor called on residents to rather stay home and avoid being in public spaces when not necessary.

Source: Namibia Press Agency