CASO aims for community engagement

The newly-elected chairperson of the Community Against Stock theft Organisation (CASO), Issy Murangi called on farmers from Eiseb and Epukiro to collaborate with the organisation to curb stock theft.

Speaking to Nampa here on Saturday, Murangi said he will be working closely with the farming community in order to reduce cases of stock theft in all communal area settings.

“My prime focus will be farmers’ engagement to let them understand the objectives of this organisation and share ideas on matters related to stock theft in their respective areas,” said Murangi.

The chairperson added that he will advocate for policy reform in areas where glaring gaps are identified.

According to Murangi, this will strengthen collaboration with the law enforcement agencies for effective delivery of justice, law and order.

“This organisation is for the community thus the farming community must understand its objectives and fully acquaint themselves with it. We don’t want to have cases whereby farmers are on the wrong side of the law when stock theft cases are encountered,” he said.

The chairperson will be deputised by Kahepako Siririka while Kapuu Tjonga is the treasurer for the organisation. Alvine Pack is deputy treasurer, Ngatangwe Kanwameva took the secretary position and she will be deputised by Kaisiua Karuuombe.

The public relations officer is Raja Uahatjiri who will be deputised by Oversea Kamburona. Beffel Tjiramba, Festus Tjerivanga and Jackson Kaimu are three additional members of the committee.

Also, 16 elders’ council members and seven technical advisors to the committee were elected at Okatumba Gate last Saturday.

“The community elected us because they have trust in us, so let’s deliver our service effectively and efficiently,” urged Murangi.

Formed in April 2020, CASO is a community-based organisation aimed at assisting the Namibian Police to curb stock theft in the Epukiro Constituency.

Source: Namibia Press Agency