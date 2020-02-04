Cause of fire at Dr Fischer Primary School still unknown

The cause of a fire which burned and damaged four classrooms and a library at Dr Fischer Primary school in the Aminius Constituency on Thursday is still unknown.

Speaking to Nampa here on Tuesday, Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator for Omaheke, Commissioner, Chris Kalimbula said forensic analysts from the National Forensic Science Institute are still at work analyzing all that was collected from the incident and therefore they are yet to determine the cause of the fire.

Also speaking to this news agency, principle of Dr Fischer Primary School, Ismael Kazondanga said lessons have resumed successfully although the learners are still adopting to the double shift school system.

We started on Monday with the double shift in order to accommodate all the classes for the senior primary learners because the classrooms that were destroyed in the fire were senior primary classrooms and I must say everything is operating smoothly so far, he said.

Kazondanga added that the school has managed to provide the learners with exercise books as theirs were destroyed in the fire.

The principle however raised concern with the lower primary learners saying because the senior learners attend school during the morning shift from 06h30 to 12h00, the grade 2 and 3 learners play and run around all morning and by 12h00 when they have to go for class, they are exhausted.

Source: Namibia Press Agency