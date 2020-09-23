Cause of Mukete Complex fire still unknown

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) is yet to determine the cause of the fire that the Mukete Complex at Okangwena location in Ondangwa on Saturday, which resulted in damages amounting to N.dollars 500 000.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo of NamPol’s Community Affairs’ office in the Oshana Region said a forensic investigation has been summoned to determine the cause.

Aiyambo indicated that the fire started in the complex’s storage place rented by two Chinese nationals for their business’ stock.

“The whole stock inside the storeroom burned down,” Aiyambo stated. Eyewitnesses informed this news agency of a person injured at the scene as the community members were rushing to grab the items that had not been destroyed by the fire.

The complex belongs to businessman, Festus Mupati, who told Nampa in an interview on Saturday that members of the community looted his minimarket in the same complex of valuable groceries, chairs and tables during the fire outbreak.

A case of arson has since been opened in connection with the incident at the Ondangwa Police Station by the complex’s management.

Source: Namibia Press Agency