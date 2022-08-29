CDC committed to helping Namibia build resilient health systems

Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Namibia Country Director Dr Brian Baker has reaffirmed CDC’s commitment to supporting Namibia in improving health facilities and building resilient health systems that can withstand health emergencies and outbreaks.

Baker was speaking in Rundu recently during the official handover of an oxygen-generating plant donated by the CDC Namibia to the Rundu hospital.

He said the donation is one of the many ways the United States government is supporting Namibia to build a better future for the people of Namibia.

CDC and Namibia, Baker highlighted, have over two decades relation where CDC has worked hand in hand with the government especially the health ministry to fight the HIV and tuberculosis epidemics and recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.

“From the moment the first case of COVID-19 was identified in Namibia, CDC was ready to support the Ministry in any way possible, helping with laboratory testing, assisting with messaging to the public, joining Namibian experts to ensure the best treatment to patients, and working with the Ministry to closely monitor the ups and downs of the pandemic,” Baker said.

Meanwhile, Baker called on Namibians to get vaccinated against COVID-19, saying: 'Getting vaccinated against COVID is important for several reasons. It protects people from being infected, but also, protects people from becoming very sick if they do become infected.”

He emphasized that there is clear scientific evidence that the vaccine protects people from being hospitalized, from becoming sick enough to need oxygen, and most importantly, it protects people from dying.

“In addition to protecting individuals, COVID-19 vaccination helps reduce the spread of the virus, meaning that it is also protecting your community members, including your family, friends, and loved ones. It is estimated that the COVID vaccine saved over 20 million lives across the world last year alone,” Baker noted.

Health Minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula said it is through the support and cooperation of partners that Namibia has brought the COVID-19 pandemic under control such that all Covid-19 regulations have been lifted.

“Let us continue to work together until we no longer record Covid-19 cases in Namibia,” Shangula said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency