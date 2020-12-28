Celtic wins Aroab Christmas Cup

Aroab Celtic were on Sunday crowned as winners of the Aroab Christmas Cup organised by Aroab Football Academy after defeating Black Cheetahs 8-9 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in normal time.

The tournament saw six teams divided in groups of two with matches played on a round-robin basis.

En route to the final, Black Cheetahs defeated Surendo Bucks 2-1 in the semi-final, while Aroab Celtics got the better of Aroab United Stars in the second semi-final to win 4-1 and set up a finale with Black Cheetahs.

Aroab Celtic took the lead midway through the first half with Clarence Friedburg opening the scoring with a cracking goal from outside the box.

Black Cheetahs did not allow the favorites to run away with the match and scored their equaliser through the boot of Elrico Kruiper after a penalty was awarded to them.

Spurred on by their equaliser, Black Cheetahs searched for a winner and scored with Benjamin Jansen, but Leighino Van Staden drew the two teams level just before the final whistle to send the match to the lottery of penalty kicks.

Aroab Celtic held their nerve and scored 9 penalties to the 8 of Black Cheetahs.

As winners, Aroab Celtic received N.dollars 1 500, a floating trophy and 18 gold medals, while Black Cheetahs received N.dollars 900 and 18 silver medals.

Source: Namibia Press Agency