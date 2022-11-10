Cement production at Cheetah Cement activated on return of striking employees

Cement mining and production at the Cheetah Cement factory outside Otjiwarongo have been at maximum level since the return of the employees who were on strike since July this year.

Cheetah Cement spokesperson, Tabby Moyo, in a telephonic interview with Nampa on Wednesday said about 130 day shift employees who were on strike, are all back at work.

“Percentage wise it is about 97.7 per cent of workers who returned to work today (Wednesday) since the end of the strike Monday afternoon. The company has thus placed the cement mining and production at a maximum level,” he said.

The strike at the Cheetah Cement factory ended on Monday after the employees and management of the company signed a new wage agreement.

The Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) signed on behalf of the workers, while the management of Whale Rock Cement, trading as Cheetah Cement, signed on behalf of the company, said Moyo.

The new wage deal includes a salary increase of N.dollars 1 000 across the board, a housing allowance of N.dollars 1 000 and the introduction of medical aid.

The company is expected to contribute 80 per cent towards the medical aid, while the employees as main members contribute 20 per cent.

“A new pension fund will also be introduced in January 2023 to which an employee of the company will contribute 25 per cent, and the company 75 per cent,” he said.

The employees will receive 12 months of back pay within 14 days, he said.

The strike was prompted by a failed wage negotiation between MUN and Cheetah Cement. The workers accused the company of negotiating in bad faith after they asked for a salary increase and the introduction of housing, medical aid and pension benefits.

The workers claimed to have earned about N.dollars 3 600 a month with no medical aid, no pension and no salary increase for about four years.

Source: The Namibian News Agency