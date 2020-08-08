Cenored appoints Kahimise as its new CEO

The Central North Regional Electricity Distributor (Cenored) on Friday announced the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Robert Kahimise, the current Windhoek City CEO.

Board chairperson of Cenored, Moses Matyayi in an interview with Nampa on Friday said Kahimise has been appointed to the post on a contact of five years.

“We gave him the offer this week and he accepted it. Therefore, we expect him to come resume duty on 01 November 2020,” said Matyayi.

Matyayi further stated that Cenored has been without a permanent CEO since the departure of its founding executive officer, Mburumba Appolus in March this year.

He said Kahimise had previously worked as CEO for a similar electricity distributor company in the Erongo Region before he became City of Windhoek CEO in December 2016.

Kamihise was also contacted for comment on the matter on Friday but refused to say anything.

Source: Namibia Press Agency