Cenored spent N.dollars 2.6 million on network operation projects during 2020/21 FY

The Central North Regional Electricity Distributor (Cenored) spent N.dollars 2.6 million on network operation projects in the Kunene Region during the 2020/21 financial year, Governor Marius Sheya has said.

Sheya during his State of the Region Address in Opuwo on Wednesday said Cenored further spent N.dollars 1.4 million on the upgrading of mini-substations, transformers and ring feeders at Khorixas during the period under review.

“Cenored also spent N.dollars 306 000 on replacing overhead lines with underground cables and old rusted metal kiosk with new fibreglass kiosks at Khorixas,” the governor said.

At Kamanjab, the electricity distributor spent N.dollars 570 000 on replacing overhead lines and metal kiosks and another N.dollars 240 000 on mini sub-stations, transformers and ring feeders.

Sheya further stressed that the challenges posed by climate change delay economic transformation and act as barriers to poverty reduction, saying one way to weaken the impact of climate change is to diversify the region’s energy sources.

“The construction of a solar power plant with a capacity of 150 Kilowatts (KW) at peak, a climate-proof infrastructure to provide clean power and revenue via off-take agreement, cost N.dollars 5.1 million in the Omatendeka Conservancy,” he said, adding that this was done through the Empower to Adapt, Creating Climate Resilient Livelihoods through Community Based Natural Resource Management Project funded by the Environmental Investment Fund.

Meanwhile, Sheya went on to say that the Northern Regional Electricity Distributor, one of the electricity utilities that operate in the Kunene Region, has completed projects valued at N.dollars 4.7 million.

These projects included electrification of seven teachers’ houses at N.dollars 160 000 and the electrification of Otuzemba. The site handover took place on 04 June 2021. An amount of N.dollars 1 million was further spent on electrification of Omakange No.2.

