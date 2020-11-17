Cenored to connect Tsumkwe area to national electricity grid

The Central North Regional Electricity Distributor (Cenored) has joined forces with the Ministry of Mines and Energy to carry out a rural electrification project for the constituency.

Cenored Public Relations Officer (PRO), Charlie Matengu in an interview with Nampa on Tuesday in Mangetti Dune said this rural electrification project for the constituency would be officially launched on Wednesday at Mangetti.

A high-level government delegation led by the Minister of Mines and Energy, Tom Alweendo, Otjozondjupa Governor, James Uerikua and the newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer of Cenored, Robert Kahimise amongst others are expected to attend the event on Wednesday, said Matengu.

“The project is funded by the ministry and we at Cenored are tasked to construct the electricity power lines from Maroelaboom through Mkata village to Mangetti Dune for now,” he said.

The project is expected to cost over N.dollars 40 million for approximately 125 kilometres from the Maroelaboom Police Station near Grootfontein.

Government buildings and community members in the Tsumkwe Constituency for now are using solar panels and diesel powered generators as sources of electricity, said Matengu.

Source: Namibia Press Agency