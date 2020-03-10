CEO UPDATE ON HKIA UPGRADE PROJECT

It is with great pleasure that I provide an update on the milestone project of congestion alleviation at our flagship airport, Hosea Kutako International Airport.

This project was launched last year with the Special Cabinet Committee chaired by Right Honorable Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, and? started on 24 October 2019 and it will run for 12 months.

The key purpose of the project is to address the congestion challenges, security issues and ICAO Compliance items at HKIA. The prevailing congestion for passengers and aircrafts at HKIA, has been caused by the sudden increase of new airlines over the past few years.

This has resulted in the terminal building and apron area being congested and a low level of service which hinders safe operations. It is these facts that give birth to this congestion alleviation project.

By the end of the project, HKIA would be able comply with all Standards and Recommended Practices of ICAO as follows:

• The extension in the passenger terminal 2, will improve the level of service to passengers in accordance of IATA "optimum" level of service.

• The expansion in the airside (apron) will be able to accommodate current and future demand including aircraft parking stands, in compliance with ICAO standards.

• ?These works will also allow for separation between the international and domestic passengers once both terminal 1 & 2 are completed.

The commencement of works for this massive project was 24 October 2019 at a value N$250 million and to date, N$21 Million? has been utilized for this project through site establishment, site hoarding, relocation of existing services, demolitions, excavations, foundations, concrete work and brickwork to various sections of the project.

On Terminal One, the concept designs have been completed in consultation with the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation as the key stakeholder.

Overall, Works in February 2020 have continued well despite challenges with rain on external areas and to date no issues of safety or security were recorded on this project.

Information from Lithon, the project managers, is that there are 142 employees overall of which 106 are with the main contractor Nexus Contractors.

Altogether, there are 14 subcontractors and specialist domestic subcontractors. Material and specialist manufacture is complete for the Roof Structure and installation of this will commence in the forthcoming period. Specialist subcontract work packages for Fire Sprinklers and FIDS Systems are on standby and extra protection works for public and NAC staff safety is being implemented prior to these work packages commencing.

The upgrade and expansion work is focusing in the key areas amongst others: Check-in counters, outbound baggage facilities, security check points, passport control at immigration services, departure hall, arrival hall and baggage reclaim.

Overall, the Project is going well, and we remain confident that the project will be delivered within time, and on budget. We are pleased with the excellent cooperation from all the stakeholders and so there are no significant disruptions to the normal airport operations.

Allow me to in the same vein inform you that the Eros Airport Runway Rehabilitation project aimed at rehabilitating the runway to enhance safety at the airport will commence soon.

The project? was? recently placed on a public bidding process? which has since closed and the awarding of the tender will be in March 2020 with work to start as soon as possible and set for completion by second quarter of 2020.

?It is also worth sharing that on the road map going forward, the organization has prioritised the development of a five-year strategic plan as part of its deliverables. The process to formulate and develop the Integrated Strategic Business Plan is currently being done in- house. We envisage to have a strategic plan in place by the next financial year, 1 April 2020 and it will be launched and shared with you at an appropriate time.

In conclusion, our airports, as entry and exit points to our country remains on alert for possible Coronavirus detections and as we continue to cooperate with the relevant stakeholder such as the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation. We also continue to liaise with industry players on the way forward with regard to this pandemic.

Source: Namibia Airports Company