Chamber of Commerce defends economic partnership between Angola and US

The president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Angola, Pedro Godinho Domingos, defended Friday in Luanda the establishment of a strategic economic and commercial partnership with the United States that will help to leverage the diversification of national production.

According to Pedro Godinho, a strategic partnership with the US, essentially economic and commercial, could contribute to attracting direct investment and ensuring the transfer of technology to Angola.

On the sidelines of the commemorative ceremony of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of official relations with Angola, the official stated that it was thanks to a partnership of this kind that countries like Japan, South Korea and Israel developed.

He expressed concern about the fact that trade between Angola and the US has fallen from about 20.9 billion in 2008 to the current 2.3 billion, due to the fact that the Americans have increased their domestic production of crude oil.

Pedro Godinho considered it "urgent to start working on attracting direct investment.

He said that his organisation established a partnership with American companies that operate in Angola on attracting investment to Angola in the areas of infrastructure, agriculture, health, digital economy, finance and culture and education.

The former US President, Bill Clinton, formally recognised on May 19, 1993, the government of Angola, a country independent from the Portuguese colonial yoke since November 11, 1975.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)