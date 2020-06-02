Chamber of Mines cancels 2020 mining expo due to COVID-19

The Namibian Chamber of Mines has cancelled the 2020 Mining Expo and Conference, due to new infections of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, an official said on Tuesday.

In a statement availed to the media on Tuesday, Chamber of Mines Chief Executive Officer, Veston Malango, said that while the situation in Namibia appears to have stabilized, the chamber is under no illusion that the country will be spared from possibility of further infections.

The chamber previously postponed the expo to September this year.

However, Malango said that the postponed dates fall under the extended state of emergency which is expected to lapse around September with no certainty whether it will be extended further.

‘It is thus not possible to predict the actions or decisions by the government pertaining to large gatherings such as the mining expo in response to further COVID-19 developments,’ Malango said.

He said the mining expo will be back in 2021 and all exhibitors who have paid for their 2020 registration will fully be refunded of their monies.

Malango added that with the rapid progress and escalated global efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, the chamber remains hopeful that much-anticipated Mining Expo and Conference will again take place in 2021, in which the official dates of the event will be communicated towards the end of the year.

“We wish you all a safe and healthy remainder of the year and look forward to new opportunities once the pandemic subsides,” said Malango.

Namibia has so far recorded 25 positive COVID-19 cases.

Source: Namibia Press Agency