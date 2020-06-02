Chamber of Mines of Namibia has cancelled the 2020 Mining Expo and Conference due to the Coronavirus outbreak

The Chamber of Mines of Namibia has cancelled the 2020 Mining Expo and Conference due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, an official said today.

In a statement availed to the media, Chamber of Mines Chief Executive Officer, Veston Malango, said while the situation in Namibia appears to have stabilised, the chamber is under no illusion that the country will not be spared from possibility of further infections.

The Chamber previously postponed the expo from May to September this year.

However, Malango said the postponed dates fall under the extended State of Emergency, which is expected to lapse around September with no certainty on whether it will be extended further or not.

“It is thus not possible to predict the actions or decisions by the government pertaining to large gatherings such as the mining expo in response to further COVID-19 developments,” Malango said.

He said the mining expo will be back in 2021 and all exhibitors who have paid for their 2020 registration will be fully refunded.

Malango added that with the rapid progress and escalated global efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, the chamber remains hopeful that the Mining Expo and Conference will take place in 2021. The official dates of the event will be communicated towards the end of the year.

Source: Namibia Press Agency