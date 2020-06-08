Chief forecaster of the Namibia Meteorological Service said a strong frontal system will cause rain in the ||Kharas Region

The chief forecaster of the Namibia Meteorological Service, Odillo Kgobetsi said a strong frontal system will cause rain in the ||Kharas Region on Wednesday and Thursday.

In a statement to the media on Monday, Kgobetsi also said it will be cold and windy in the ||Kharas and Hardap regions on Wednesday and Thursday.

Near freezing temperature with a minimum of zero degrees Celsius and below 16 degrees Celsius weather is expected on Wednesday and Thursday in the ||Kharas Region.

‘Cloudy weather is also expected in the west, central and eastern regions later on Wednesday and Thursday,’ said Kgobetsi.

He said it will become very cold (minimum below 5 degrees Celsius) in the west, central and eastern regions.

Source: Namibia Press Agency