Chief /Gaseb elected new chairperson of Council of Traditional Leaders in Namibia

Chief of the !Oe-#Gan Traditional Authority, Chief Immanuel /Gaseb was on Friday night elected as the new chairperson of the Council of Traditional Leaders in the country.

/Gaseb was elected at the annual five-day meeting of the traditional leaders which started on Monday at Eehnana in the Ohangwena Region.

/Gaseb was the acting chairperson of the council of the traditional leaders since the death of the Ondonga Traditional Authority leader, Immanuel Kauluma Elifas, in March 2019.

/Gaseb contested the position with incumbent Ondonga Traditional Authority leader, Fillemon Shuumbwa Nangolo, who obtained 41 votes, while he (/Gaseb) gained 59 votes.

The position of vice chairperson of the council remains vacant after the two attempts to elect the vice chairperson of the council failed when the candidates - Chief Tjinaani Maharero of the Maharero Royal Traditional House and Kaptein Ismael Hendrik Witbooi of the Witbooi Clan had both obtained equal votes in all two voting sessions.

Presiding Officer of the election was an official of the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN), Thomas Shapi, who also announced the election results.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency