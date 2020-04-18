Chief of the Ovambanderu Traditional Authority has welcomed President decision to extend the national lockdown

The chief of the Ovambanderu Traditional Authority (OTA) Kilus Nguvauva has welcomed President Hage Geingob’s decision to extend the national lockdown to 04 May.

The initial lockdown which targeted the Khomas and Erongo regions was due to lapse on 17 April 2020 but will now remain effective in the whole country and the regulations will remain the same.

In an interview with Nampa yesterday, Nguvauva said the extension was necessary and requested that it be further extended for as long as the virus is threatening.

The President must not hesitate to extend if he is not convinced about the state of the virus. Health is a priority and every leader is concerned about the health of his or her community, he said.

The chief also urged the Ovambanderu councillors to adhere to the President’s decision and educate the community about the dangers of coronavirus.

Source: Namibia Press Agency