Child labor affects more than 18,000 children in Angola

Eighteen thousand children, aged between 10 and 17, are subjected to child labor in Angola, said the director of the National Institute for Children, Paulo Kalesi.

In an interview with ANGOP, as part of the month of the child, the official pointed to the informal sector with 75% of the cases detected in the 18 provinces of the country.

"In Angola, what worries most is child labor in the informal sector of the economy (in markets and warehouses), this is where the law does not work as we would like", he pointed out.

Paulo Kalesi said that the provinces of Luanda, Bengo, Huíla, Benguela, Huambo, Cabinda, Lundas Sul and Norte are those with the highest number of violations.

He said that the Angolan Government has approved the Child Labor Eradication Plan, coordinated by the Ministries of Public Administration, Labor and Social Security and Social Action, Family and Women Promotion, with various components of action, to alleviate this problem

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)