Children’s Advocate in Office of the Ombudsman expresses support for re-opening schools

The Children’s Advocate in the Office of the Ombudsman recently expressed its support for the re-opening of schools for face to face teaching and learning.

Earlier this week the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture announced that learners are to return to school for face-to-face classes in three phases with the grade 7, 8 and 9 returning to school today.

The grade 10, 11 and 12 returned to school on 01 September 2020. The grade 4, 5 and 6 will reopen on 14 September while the pre-primary to grade 3 will resume on 21 September.

A media statement from the Children’s Advocate said the country is in a better position at the moment as more research has come to light giving a better understanding of the coronavirus which in turn will help fight this virus.

It said medical research shows that children biologically contain SARS-CoV2 better than adults adding that children are less likely to get sick if infected, have milder disease and are unlikely to die from COVID-19.

Source: Namibia Press Agency