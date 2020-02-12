Chinese embassy donates reflector jackets and laptops to Khomas NamPol

The donated reflective jackets and the two laptops will be widely distributed amongst the operational members of the region to assist them in clearly caring out their duties in a visible manner, Khomas Regional Commander Joseph Shikongo indicated at the handing over of the Jackets at the Regional headquarters in Windhoek.

In his acceptance speech on Wednesday, Shikongo said that reflector jackets will be widely distributed amongst member of the Khomas region and will assist in clearly identify the police officers in carrying out their duties.

Mr. Jun said that they donated 200 reflector jackets and the two laptops to assist the Police department in capacity building and for the safety and security of the population.

Jun further mentioned that the cost of the reflector jackets and the two laptops was approximately N.dollars 32,000.00.

Khomas Region has a special responsibility for protection and safeguarding the population, Jun mentioned.

Shikongo thanked the People's Republic of China for their continuing and unwavering assistance to the Namibian police in general and in particular the Khomas region.

We are gathered here today to acknowledge your donation in the form of reflective jackets, the Commander said.

He thanked and applauded the Embassy of the Peoples Republic of China in Namibia particularly the Deputy head of Mission of the Peoples Republic of China Mr. Yang Jun and the Political Councilor in the Republic of Namibia for their efforts of making sure that the design of the reflector jackets where in conformity with standard and requirements of the Namibian Police Force.

Shikongo elaborated that since it was a regional donation, the Khomas region is the only region to currently benefit from the donation.

Head of Operations Division in the Khomas Region, Commissioner Wilem Steenkamp thanked the Chinese Embassy for the donation and informed them that the donation will be put in good use.

Source: Namibia Press Agency