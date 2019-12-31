A Chinese female national was last week Friday allegedly robbed of N.dollars 40 000 in cash, a passport and a cellphone at a China shop at Ongha settlement in the Ohangwena Region.

A weekend crime report availed to Nampa by the Namibian Police Force here yesterday said the incident happened around 15h50 when the 45-year-old woman was allegedly robbed at knifepoint by two male suspects who demanded her handbag.

The suspects took the bag, jumped into a getaway car and drove off, the police said.

In a similar incident in Windhoek, a 31-year-old taxi driver was allegedly robbed by four suspects who he was transporting on Friday at around 17h00 in Visarend Street in Otjomuise.

The driver was allegedly transporting the suspects from Single Quarters, Katutura to Hochland Park when along the way, the suspects pulled out a handgun and knives, threatened the driver and robbed him of his taxi, money, a cellphone and personal documents, the statement read.

The stolen taxi was recovered abandoned in Academia at about 07h00 on Saturday, with the battery stolen and the taxi identification numbers C39 scratched off.

No arrests have been made yet and police investigations continue.

SOURCE: NAMIBIA PRESS AGENCY