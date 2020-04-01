Chinese fishing vessels found in Namibian waters, cleared to leave

The six Chinese fishing vessels which were being investigated after they were found anchored in Namibian waters last week have been cleared to leave the country.

This, according to Navy Commander Rear-Admiral Sinsy Ndeshi Bamba Nghipandua during a media briefing here on Tuesday, was due to the fact that investigations found that the vessels belonging to the company Zhenyuanyu in China, did not violate the Marine Resources Act.

The vessels, who were allegedly sailing form Equatorial Guinea, were said to have arrived and anchored in the Henties Bay area, in a well-known fishing spot between 23 and 25 March.

“In terms of the country’s law, the Navy has just acted within its mandate. No formal arrest was effected on the six vessels and by law, any vessel suspected for illegal conduct can only be impounded for seven days,” Nghipandua noted.

He added that the investigating team, which was a joint of stakeholders from the Navy, Namibian Police, Ministries of Fisheries and Marine Resources and Health and Social Services, finished verification just before the deadline.

The Rear-Admiral described that although the investigations found that there was no indication of recent fishing activities by the vessels, their (vessels) names are written in small sized letters of less than one metre, making them hard to read from a distance, contradicting the international maritime law.

“The vessels have no call sign numbers and the fish catching records were only for Angolan water and on some vessels, discrepancies were found on the crew lists and their passports were not stamped in the country they claimed to have authorised to conduct fishing, except in Angola.”

These and the fact that the vessels’captains did not report their entry into the country’s waters to the relevant authorities, were the reasons the vessels were escorted and impounded to Walvis Bay for investigations.

The vessels are scheduled to depart for their destination subject to the improvement of the weather.

Nghipandua stressed that the 40 crew members did not leave their vessels during the entire investigations’ process.

Source: Namibia Press Agency