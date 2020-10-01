Chinese government donates medical supplies worth N.dollars 5 million

The People’s Republic of China donated medical supplies worth around N.dollars 5 million on Thursday in order to assist Namibia in boosting its anti-pandemic capacity during these challenging times of the novel coronavirus.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony in the capital, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said the donation will help to strengthen Namibia’s health system in providing the highest quality care and empower communities during these difficult times.

“As the People’s Republic of China was one of the first countries to recognise an independent Namibia, the year 2020 marks the 30th anniversary of official diplomatic relations between our two countries. Namibia attaches great importance to its friendship with China and wishes to continue to work together to consolidate and further deepen mutually beneficial co-operation,” she said.

Handing over the donation, Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zang Yiming said the friendly protocol arrangements demonstrates the special friendly relationship and common determination between China and Namibia to jointly fight COVID-19.

“I hereby would like to stress that during the pandemic, nearly 500 Namibia students studying in China were taken good care of and none of them were infected. This is due to joint efforts of the Chinese and Namibian governments and their concrete practice of people-centred governance. Under the strong leadership of President Hage Geingob, the Namibian government implemented a state of emergency for half a year [period] and took a series of effective and decisive COVID-19 prevention and control measures,” he said, adding that the people of China appreciate the commendable achievements made by the Namibian government and its people in the fight against the pandemic.

Source: Namibia Press Agency