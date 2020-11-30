Chipolopolo wins Edward Apollus tournament at Keetmanshoop

Chipolopolo B Football Club was Sunday night crowned winners of the Edward Apollus Tournament that took place in Keetmanshoop over the weekend.

Chipolopolo beat Dates Eleven from Naute 1-0 in the final of the tournament, which attracted many football lovers from Keetmanshoop and surrounding areas.

Chipolopolo B defeated Al Ahly FC 4-2 on penalties en route to the final, while Dates Eleven FC won 3-0 against Chipolopolo A.

Seventeen teams participated in the tournament that started on Saturday which was held under the theme ‘Celebrating a football legend’ and it took place at the J. Stephanus Stadium.

The tournament’s organiser, Wendy Biwa, told Nampa the tournament was held to honour and celebrate football legend, the late Edward Apollus.

Apollus was one of the founders of Black Arrow FC and he was a defensive player.

Chipolopolo B received N.dollars 15 000, a floating trophy and 20 gold medals, while Dates Eleven walked away with N.dollars 10 000 and 20 silver medals.

The two losing semi-finalists, Chipolopolo A and Al Ahly FC each received N.dollars 3 500.

