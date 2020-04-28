Church bell valued at N.dollars 50 000 stolen at Ondangwa

The Police at Ondangwa in the Oshana Region are investigating a case after a church bell valued at N.dollars 50 000 was stolen last week.

The Namibian Police Force in a crime report issued on Monday, said the incident happened between Thursday and Friday at the at Oshitayi ELCIN church and no arrest or recovery has been made yet.

Meanwhile the police at Ongwediva arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at Othithiya in Omuthiya area during 2018.

‘Whereby the victim was allegedly robbed off an amount of N. dollars 70 000 by suspects pretending to be police officers. The suspect is expected to appear before Ondangwa Magistrate Court on Monday,’ said the report.

Further the report said police at Aroab in the ||Kharas Region on Friday arrested two men aged 30 and 35 after they allegedly stole one dorper sheep from the grazing field and slaughtered it.

The sheep is valued at N.dollars 2 000 and was stolen from farm Strydam.

Also in Aroab on Friday at an unknown time at Aroab Village Council grazing land, it is alleged that a suspect or suspects removed one lamb, valued at N. dollars 500, from the grazing field and slaughtered it.

‘The head, skin and intestines were recovered, No arrest made yet,’ it adds.

At Kalkrand in the Hardap Region on Sunday two men were arrested after they allegedly slaughtered one Van Rooyen sheep valued at N.dollars 1 200 without the owner’s consent.

The incident happened around 00h01 at Withuis Farm.

The suspect aged 28 and 29 years old were arrested and only intestines were recovered.

Police investigations continue in all the matters.

Source: Namibia Press Agency