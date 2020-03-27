Churches in Erongo and Khomas not permitted to operate during lockdown: Haufiku

Churches will not be allowed to open during the declared lockdown of 21 days National Coordinating Committee Chairperson for the COVID-19 outbreak, Dr Bernard Haufiku has said.

Consulting civil society and church members here on Friday, Haufiku said after a long-debated meeting with the ministerial task team on matters related to the lockdown it was decided that no church or congregation should operate.

He noted that the meeting concluded that everyone who serve food including vendors, informal markets and supermarkets will be allowed to sell, adding that a decision is yet to be taken whether the selling of alcohol should continue.

“Namibians are urged to comply with the military and police to prevent any incidents, as when a State of Emergency is declared the military takes over and human rights can be entrenched on,” he noted.

Haufiku also emphasised that Namibia only has one testing machine for testing COVID-19 and Pathcare sent their samples to South Africa who are not overwhelmed, however he noted that the ministry has identified one machine from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST).

“Though we received some rapid testing kits they have not been validated on a large scale, although one is tested positive with the rapid test kit the test will still need to be confirmed with the PCR testing machine at NIP”

A total of 57 people have so far been tested for COVID-19 by the Namibian Institute of Pathology (NIP).

Haufiku also said, there is a possibility that the whole country will go on lock down and the duration might extended as for the last 36 hours half of Khomas and Erongo Regions people left to the northern parts of the country.

Namibia has thus far confirmed eight COVID-19.

Source: Namibia Press Agency