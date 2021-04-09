Citizens should participate in data collection process: Shimuafeni

Namibia's Statistician-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA), Alex Shimuafeni, has called on Namibians to willingly participate in the collection of data as a tool of contributing to the development of the country.

Shimuafeni made the call during the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between NSA and the Southern African Science Centre for Climate change and Adaptive Land Management (SASSCAL) here on Friday.

The MoU, amongst others, is aimed at contributing to the national climate data collection; ensuring that nationally relevant map services and metadata are registered and contribute to the development of the NSA with scientific services including research assignments and enhance awareness and mutual understanding regarding participation in developing the National Spatial Data Infrastructure (NSDI) between government and the NSDI Secretariat.

Shimuafeni said it is crucial for the public to be aware of the importance of their participation in data collection process, noting that data provides evidence-based development and policy intervention.

“The National Spatial Data Infrastructure can only be achieved when operations are carried out in an inclusive, cooperative and collaborative manner from both institutions like SASSCAL and the public at large,” he noted.

At the same event, SASSCAL Executive Director Jane Olwoch, said the MoU offers an excellent opportunity to establish a framework for cooperation and coordination between the parties to the NSDI.

“Data rules in a world where nearly everyone and everything is connected in real time and require a highly reliable, secure and available infrastructure at its core and innovation at the edge,” she said.

She further noted that the value of data remains in its use and therefore sharing and providing free and open access are necessary to maximise the value of data and converting it into readily available information to aid decision making.

SASSCAL is a joint initiative between Angola, Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Germany in response to the challenges of global climate change.

Source: Namibia Press Agency