Citizenship by Investment programme becomes catalyst in development of St Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Despite being the smallest country in the Western Hemisphere, the twin-island Federation of St Kitts and Nevis gave the world its first economic citizenship programme in 1984. It provides alternative citizenship in exchange for a financial contribution to the country’s economy.

St Kitts and Nevis is well-known across the world for its pristine beaches and sheer blue waters; it is also among the most stable economies in the region, with tourism being the major source of income. The stability and tranquil environment of the country enable it as an ideal location for people seeking alternative citizenship. There is no denying that the CBI programme of the country offers a much-needed injection of foreign direct investment, often in a way that can make significant developmental differences.

The twin-island nation is indeed home to the world’s longstanding economic citizenship programme and has been providing alternative citizenship for more than three decades. The Citizenship by Investment Programme of the country is the oldest programme across the globe. The CBI Programme guarantees platinum standards with increased mobility, sustainable investment opportunities and greater economic freedom for successful applicants.

For St Kitts and Nevis, the citizenship by investment programme has a vital role to play in its socio-economic development. The programme is crucial for funding many projects. As per the CBI experts, the alternative citizenship of St Kitts and Nevis country is the most powerful in the region and provides access to more than 75 percent of the world. Not only this, but the citizenship is granted for life to the applicants with the ability to add additional dependents.

The citizenship by investment programme has been lauded for its stringent, vigorous and robust due-diligence background checks. The multi-layered background checks are carried out internally by the citizenship by investment unit based on the original and certified supporting documents an agent submits with your application, as well as externally by the third-party firm. The government of St Kitts and Nevis has hired the world’s top-tier independent third-party agencies to check the character, source of investment, and documents of applicants. The checks are not only limited to online information, but also does thorough on-ground examinations to ensure that a person of only the highest character is granted citizenship. The background checks help maintain the integrity of the programme and also ensure national and international security.

The CBI Programme has earned multiple awards and a reputation as the ‘platinum standard’ of CBI. The Financial Times’ PWM magazine lauded Citizenship by Investment Programme of St Kitts and Nevis in the CBI Index. According to the nine pillars of the CBI Index of 2021, St Kitts and Nevis have been ranked first for “Citizenship Timeline”, “Due Diligence”, and “Family”.

Interested candidates may apply for alternative citizenship of the nation through the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF), which is known as the Fund Option. It is considered the fastest investment option, launched in 2018 by Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris. Through SGF, an applicant may contribute to the growing economy of St Kitts and Nevis. St Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme create opportunities for investors and the local community to drive economic growth and build a sustainable future.

The applicant has to follow basic steps to apply for the alternative citizenship of the twin-island Federation –

Step 1: Choose an alternative agent across the globe

Step 2: Complete the applications and documentation

Step 3: Due Diligence

Step 4: If your application is selected, proceed to payment

Step 5: Certification

Located in the Caribbean region, St Kitts and Nevis is easily accessible by cruise ships and planes. The nation is known as the region’s best-kept secret. The stunning beauty, rich history and friendly locals make the country a perfect must-visit travel destination. The nation has been regarded “splendid” due to the seven factors – volcanoes, mountains, coral reefs, protected areas, coastlines, rainforests, and glaciers.

St Kitts is known to be party-friendly and Nevis is all about peace and nature. The Caribbean country will attract the tourists with fascinating activities, including bobbing yachts, swaying palm trees, and jaw-dropping sunset sights. The tourists may also enjoy the warm local feel, island’s rich history or kick back at one of the many incredible resorts.

St Kitts and Nevis, two islands have been separated by a two-mile channel, which is popularly called “Narrows”. The tourists may easily travel between both the nations through excellent ferry services which accommodates both persons and cars. Both are regarded as quaint in nature with cobbled sidewalks and a wealth of history on display. These islands offer magnificent historical sites and landmarks to explore, including the Circus Monument, which adorns Fort Street, the main thoroughfare in Basseterre and the Museum of Nevis History in Charlestown. The Brimstone Hill Fortress and National Park is acclaimed as the largest fortress in the Eastern Caribbean and is designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

