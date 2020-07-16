City Centre shooter not yet admitted for mental observation

Former Global Fund employee Simataa Simasiku, who allegedly shot dead a former colleague and wounded another in Windhoek last year, has not yet been admitted for mental observation.

Simasiku on 28 January 2019 allegedly walked into the City Centre office building and shot two victims where he was employed at the Global Fund programme management unit within the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

Sarah Mwilima, a director of the unit, died on the scene while the other victim, Ester Nepolo, was wounded.

On Thursday, Simasiku’s Government-funded defence lawyer Vernon Lutibezi informed the court that his client has not yet been admitted to the Windhoek Central Hospital’s psychiatric unit for mental observation as per a court order issued on 18 June 2020.

Deputy Prosecutor-General Antonia Verhoef told the court the accused has been placed on a waiting list and once a bed becomes available in the psychiatric unit, he will be admitted for 30 days of observation.

Simasiku will be observed by two psychiatrists – one employed by the State and one from the private sector – to determine the state of his mental health fitness prior to, during and after the shooting.

Verhoef explained that he will be observed in terms of the provisions of Sections 77, 78 and 79 of the Criminal Procedures Act of 1977 which deals with the courts’ referrals of accused persons for psychiatric observation.

The case was, thereafter, postponed to 12 August 2020 to allow the management of the Windhoek State Hospital to find a bed for him.

On 18 June 2020, Lutibezi brought an urgent application before the court requesting presiding High Court Judge Christie Liebenberg to refer his client for mental observation following a number of consultations between the two men.

In the application, the defence lawyer said his client needs to undergo mental observation because he allegedly appeared to be disoriented and “out of touch” shortly after the alleged shooting incident.

He wants to determine if his client is fit to stand trial and understand the proceedings of the court and if the accused might have suffered from an unknown mental illness or defect prior to, during or after the alleged commission of the crime.

On 16 July 2019, Simasiku appeared before Windhoek Magistrate Vanessa Stanley. His case was transferred from the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court to the Windhoek High Court as per a decision taken by the Office of the Prosecutor-General.

The 34-year-old was once again on Thursday remanded in police custody at the Windhoek Central Correctional Facility, with no option to post bail after a failed formal bail attempt in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court last year.

