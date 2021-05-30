Civics crushes Magic

Civics came back from a goal down to thrash a hapless Tura Magic team 4-1 at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the Namibia Premier Football League (NPFL) Silver League match.

Magic went ahead when Festus Rivaldo tapped in a rebound before Civics equalised through Giovano Kaninab leaving the two teams tied at 1-1 at halftime.

Magic missed many chances in the first half as they seemed to make wrong choices in the final third, choosing to try and walk the ball in the net rather than shoot.

That came back to haunt them in the second half as Civics made use of the chances they created by scoring three goals through Hans Gaeb, Marcell Papama, and Obrey Omseb for an emphatic 4-1 victory.

In an early match at the same venue, Black Africa (BA) exposed Blue Waters defensive frailties with a 2-0 victory.

Waters have lost two successive games in the Silver League competition, while BA recorded their second successive win in the same competition.

In the Gold League in Keetmanshoop, Young Brazilians beat Mighty Gunners 2-1 while Tigers and Orlando Pirates played out a 0-0 draw.

Pirates now have two draws, with Gunners having a draw and a defeat, while tigers has a victory and a draw and Brazilians recording a victory and a defeat in the two games played so far.

NPFL action will resume in July, provided government relaxes the COVID-19 regulations.

Source: Namibia Press Agency