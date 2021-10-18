Civics through to MTC NFA Cup Aweh final

Khomasdal-based Civics Football Club reached the final of the MTC NFA Cup Aweh after beating coastal side Blue Waters 5-4 on penalties at the Legare Stadium in Gobabis on Saturday.

The match which was the first semi-finals of the Namibia Football Association cup saw the two teams going into extra time after a goalless 90 minutes.

During the encounter, Blue Waters had their opponents on their back but created little scoring chances despite dominating both halves of the game.

In extra time it was Blue Waters who opened the scoring through Dawid Moses with less than five minutes left in the second half of additional time, but Itamunua Keimuine of Civics found the back of the net two minutes later after Blue Waters goalkeeper, Calvin Spiegel’s saved ball found itself on an unmarked Keimuine who equalised for the Windhoek-based outfit.

With the game going to penalty shootout, the Civilians as Civics are affectionately known by their followers made no mistakes from the penalty spot converting all their five spot kicks while Blue Waters missed their final spot kick.

In an interview with Nampa after the match Civics coach Jeremy Zimmer said his goal was to go far in the competition and they are now in the final.

“We are now going for gold. I always tell people that in a cup competition you should always give it your all and we have done that. I am looking forward to the final in Swakopmund where we will play for the gold medal,” he said.

The final of the MTC NFA Cup Aweh will be held on Saturday, 23 October 2021 in Swakopmund.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency