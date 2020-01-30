COAFR arrives in Namibia on familiarisation visit

Delegation of 23 members EU Africa Working Group (COAFR) arrived in Namibia in order to get the first-hand information about the region in the three days of visit that started on 29 January to 01 February 2020.

Speaking at her first reception, as in honour of the COAFR visit to Namibia that take place at the Europe House, the Ambassador of the EU Delegation to Namibia Sinikka Antila stated that they are visiting Namibia because the relationship between European Union and Africa are very important. Antila also explained that, COAFR is a body that is responsible for the management of EU external policy towards sub-Saharan Africa, the African Union and other sub-regional organisations. EU-Africa relations are long standing and the visiting programme to Namibia focused on preparing the comprehensive EU-Africa strategy and the preparations of the next EU-AU Summit that will take place later this year.

During this visit in Namibia, COAFR wants to learn more about the economy and the effects of climate change and on how best to cooperate with Namibian government to focus on inclusive growth and the Green Deals.

We are implementing Green Deals, we are promoting digital and delta development, we are promoting peace and security in Africa. So it's a strategic partnership in development, in regional and global affairs and in trade and investment, Antila explained.

The Chair of the Africa Working Group of the Council of the European Union, Marie Lapierre explained that COAFR is composed of representative from 28 member States of European Union and the Delegation of 23 members, includes representatives of 19 EU Members States and the EU Council, EU Commission and European External Affairs Service. They only get one chance to travel every year. This year they have chosen to visit the Southern-Africa region, Namibia and Angola to be specific.

Our visit to Namibia is to try to understand our partners, it's much easier if we want to build a very strong partnership to understand who your partners are in their diversities, said Lapierre.

Antila concluded by giving a brief programme of the Delegation by announcing that they will be meeting the Deputy Prime Minister on Thursday before they meet the minister of Finance and the Speaker of National Assembly on Friday. Other commitments during the visit is the programme prepared by the City of Windhoek to visit informal settlements, Early Childhood Centres, Waste Water Plants, meets with Private Sector and Civil Society Organisations.

Source: Namibia Press Agency