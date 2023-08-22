Coalition urges Jisalo to deliver as minister

Tinubu Support Team (TST), a coalition of concerned Nigerians, has urged the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Govermental Affairs, Mr Zaphaniah Jisalo, to perform beyond expectations of Nigerians.

The coalition on Tuesday in Abuja at a news conference called on the minister not to only live up to expectations, but set record as the first indigenous and detribalised Gbagyi man to ascend the office of a federal minister.

The National Coordinator of the coalition, Mr John Lawal, called on the minister to use his vast experience as a two-term Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), former Member of House of Representatives to create harmonious relationship in governance.

Lawal said that with Jisalo’s experience in government affairs, coupled with his level of education, no indigenous Gbagyi man can be more suitable for the office.

He expressed the confidence that the minister would encourage harmonious interface among the various arms of government and relevant international bodies to enhance good governance and leadership.

Lawal also expressed confidence in the ability of the minister to provide leadership in the development of risk measures and disaster management vis-a-vis handling specialised request of Nigerians and unforseen natural disasters.

“Jisalo as a minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs will use his expertise in Applied Psychology and Administration to conduct, coordinate and promote harmonious relationship among the three tiers of government.

“Consequently, TST appreciates, commends and thanks President Bola Tinubu for appointing Zaphaniah Jisalo, a former AMAC Chairman, Member House of Representatives as Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs after deep scrutiny of his performance in different nomenclatures.

“This has actually showed the dexterity of the president as a nationalist who promptly identifies ” political technocrats” that have carved niches for themselves in political administrations irrespective of their tribes and religions.

” We also appreciate the president for the first time in the history of Nigeria, the president appointed his cabinet within the first 100 days, he selected competent individuals from all the geo-political zones,” he said.

He also commended the president for appointing Prince Shuaib-Abubakar Audu, who he described as one of the best brains, technocrats and the scions of late Prince Abubakar Audu.

Lawal said that the appointment of Audu has endeared the president to the good people of Kogi and a testament that the administration represents an era of renewed hope. (NAN)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria