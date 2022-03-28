COCA-COLA, BUREAU VERITAS, ACCENTURE TO LEAD FOR 2022 AFRICA EDITION OF CEILING TOUCH THE SKY(R)

Africa’s Best organizations to share and learn best practices for leadership, Diversity & Inclusion, and success on June 1, 2022.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd (HORP) today announced that its 2022 Africa Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® – the success and leadership summit for women will be held virtually on June 1, 2022, bringing together virtually leaders from the best Companies in Africa to share best practices on leadership, diversity & inclusion, and success. Coca-Cola, Bureau Veritas, and Accenture will lead as the early sponsors for this Edition.

Break the ceiling touch the sky® is the world’s leading forum for women in leadership, having inspired and enabled over 30000 women leaders to greater success across editions in Africa, North America, Europe, Middle East, ANZ and Asia since 2015. The summit is based on the best-selling book “Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world’s most inspirational women” by Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional. The summit supports MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD – a 10-year global initiative led by HORP and several global partner organizations to shape a better world by quintupling the number of Female CEOs in the worlds 500 largest Companies by 2029 and doubling the number of Male CEOs advocating and investing in diversity & inclusion. With some of the world’s fastest growing economies in Africa, the Region is expected to contribute significantly towards this Mission.

Commented Philippine Mtikitiki,Vice President, South Africa, The Coca-Cola Company, “Diversity and inclusion is at the core of our business. We continue to invest and make progress in unlocking the full potential of our people with equal access to development and opportunity. We are delighted to partner with Break the ceiling touch the sky® for this important 2022 Africa Edition and contribute to accelerating the development of human capital in the region.”

Commented Marc Roussel, President Government Services & International Trade & SVP Africa, Bureau Veritas, “An Africa Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® is an important development in the mission for global gender diversity & inclusion. Gender diverse companies are financially more successful, better employers, greater innovators, and better corporate citizens. Bureau Veritas Africa looks forward to sharing and learning best practices on leadership, diversity & inclusion best practices alongside many other winning organizations at the 2022 Africa Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky.”

Vukani Mngxati, Chief Executive Officer & Board Chairman, Accenture in Africa, shared, “We believe the future workforce is an equal one. There is no doubt that the pandemic hit women the hardest. From skyrocketing unemployment to taking on more responsibilities at home, it has never been more important to ensure equitable experiences for women. We expect leaders at all levels to help create and sustain a culture of equality. I personally believe that inclusion helps us to unleash greater innovation and enables our people to perform at their very best. Through Break the ceiling touch the sky® we share our learnings on leadership, diversity & inclusion to benefit the broader industry and learn from others’ best practices as well.”

Companies or individuals can register for the summit at

https:// houseofroseprofessional.com/ btctts-world-tour-2022/africa- 2022/

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd® is a global leader in the Talent, Training and Transformation businesses via its three core brands Break the ceiling touch the sky® (Training), Dream Job International®(Talent) and CEOSmith® (Transformation).

Inquiries contact:

Anthony A. Rose

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.

Email: anthony@ houseofroseprofessional.com

www.houseofroseprofessional. com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1559937/House_of_Rose_ Professional_Logo.jpg