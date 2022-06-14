‘CoD will never die’: Tjirera

Congress of Democrats (CoD) member, Natjirikasorua Tjirera, says the political party will never cease to exist for it is firmly rooted in principles and “principles don’t die.”

In a recent interview with Nampa which covered a plethora of issues surrounding the CoD, ranging from its dormancy, leadership and future, Tjirera said although CoD has been largely absent from the contemporary political theatre, the party is still alive.

“The CoD is rooted in principle,” he said.

According to the stalwart, the current wave of “political opportunism shall pass and when the time comes for principle to reign supreme, the CoD shall rise and be counted.”

Tjirera, however, is not naive, admitting the CoD is not in an ideal state.

“It has been inactive for a number of years now and did not perform particularly well in the last elections,” he conceded.

GOLDEN ERA

At its maiden elections in 1999, the CoD garnered seven seats in the National Assembly, while its leader, Ben Ulenga, came second in the presidential race to Nujoma.

The party then nosedived, with National Assembly seats being reduced to five (2004) and one (2009).

Since then, the party has been absent from the National Assembly.

Despite this reality, Tjirera is adamant that it can reclaim its glory days.

He suggested a raft of changes to revive the once dominant movement, including legitimising its structures from branch level, are afoot.

The CoD must also move towards having an elective congress, he added.

“Only a legitimate leadership which is responsive to the socio-economic challenges of the country will return the party to its glory days,” he explained.

2014

The last time CoD had an intraparty election was in 2014, when Ulenga was re-elected in a congress held in Ongwediva.

He was deputised by Oshakati businessman, Vaino Amuthenu.

Jacky de Wee became the national chairperson, while Clementine Masambo was elected as the secretary general, her deputy being Herbs Muunda.

In 2017, Ulenga would throw in the towel, resigning as president and was rumoured to have returned to Swapo.

“I never became a member of Swapo,” Ulenga refuted upon inquiry.

WHATSAPP GROUPS

Eight years down the line, the silence from the CoD trumpets is deafening.

The acting president, Amuthenu, attributes their lack of competitiveness to limited resources.

“The party is struggling with finances,” Amuthenu lamented.

While many Namibians see little, if anything, from the democrats, a lot is happening on social media platform WhatsApp.

CoD has three groups, each boasting at least 200 members, where the party’s future is being mapped out.

“For as long as we are alive, the CoD will not die,” he said.

MISMANAGEMENT

Amuthenu did not pull any punches, blaming the party’s dire financial position on the previous regime.

He says to this day, CoD has no financial records but its coffers are empty.

“The party is in the red. From 2015 to 2019, I was in court fighting for our head office which was bonded illegally…so I didn’t have time to campaign and for other party activities,” Amuthenu said when quizzed about the party’s performance in recent memory.

“We have now won that case. We are renting out our head office in Windhoek to recover some money for party activities because we used our own resources to fight the case.”

Looking to the future, the optimistic business-cum-politician says CoD will rise again.

“We welcome everyone to join us,” he said, noting CoD will contest in the 2024 general elections.

ULENGA SPEAKS

This agency caught up with Ulenga to gauge his perspective on CoD’s dire state.

He was conservative.

“Since I resigned, the idea was for others to take over so it would be unfair on the leadership if I commented,” said the veteran politician.

“I still believe in the ideals of the CoD,” he added.

ANALYST

Political analyst, Ndumba Kamwanyah, did not have any positive words for the CoD when contacted.

“Only a miracle can save the CoD. They are headed towards the end of the road. That is if they are not already there,” Kamwanyah said.

He said the party is beyond its sell-by-date and has little to offer.

Asked what the party could do to awake from its slumber, he replied: “They must get fresh blood. They must re-organise, come up with a new vision and ideology, which speaks to contemporary social issues.

THE BEGINNING

In March 1999, political heavyweights, among them Ulenga, Rosa Namises and the late Ignatius Shixuameni, quit Swapo to form the CoD.

Their move was in protest to a law that paved the way for founding Namibian President, Sam Nujoma, to stand for a third term.

At the time, Ulenga and his cohorts believed Nujoma should handover the leadership baton and avoid creating a cult leadership, wherein a leader is treated as a demigod.

To the Swapo defectors, who at the time occupied key positions in government, the amendments were undemocratic, self-serving and draconian.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency