Coetzee retains TT national title

Drikus Coetzee on Friday afternoon retained the individual time trial title at the Nedbank National Cycling Championships in the capital.

Coetzee, who won the title for the fourth consecutive year, completed the 40.8 kilometre (km) distance in a time of 50 minutes and 12 seconds (50:12).

South African Marc Pritzen came second in 51:14, while Daniel Abraham from the Netherlands finished third in 51:24.

As non-Namibians, Pritzen and Abraham were ineligible to compete for podium spots. With the two cyclists out of contention, Horst Neumann who finished the individual time trial in a time of 57:14 came second, while Marckernzy Eiseb came third in a time of 1:00:59.

In the Under-23 (U-23) category, Alex Miller finished first in a time of 52:31 seconds, followed by Hugo Hahn (52:38) and Tuhafeni Hamundjebo (1:02:46).

Bergran Jensen won the Junior Men’s category over 20,4km in 28:38 seconds, followed by Ethan L’Éstrange (31:03) and Anton Engling (35:38).

In the Elite Women’s category, Vera Looser came first in a time of 28:50, followed by Risa Dreyer (31:01) and Courtney Liebenberg (31:49), while Ashanti Auchas won the Women’s U-23 category in a time of 40:36, followed by Olivia Shililifa (41:45), but Quinty Schoens of the Netherlands came first in that category with a time of 31:24.

