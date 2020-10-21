Coleman accuses NFA of treating Gladiators unfairly

Brave Gladiators striker and captain Zenatha Coleman has expressed disappointment that the team will not take part in the 2020 Council Of Southern Africa Football Association (Cosafa) Senior Women’s championship due to lack of preparation.

This comes after NFA acting Secretary-General Franco Cosmos announced that Namibia will miss the 2020 Cosafa Senior Women’s and Under-17 championships due to lack of preparation amid the COVID-19 lockdowns and regulations.

The Spain-based player on her Facebook page Tuesday night said: “Dear NFA, as a player and captain of the Brave Gladiators, we (the players) are very disappointed to know that the team will not participate in the Women’s Cosafa. Girls live from soccer, most of them do not work or go to school and finding a job is hard. Playing for the national team is the only way to get the little income and yet you deny them that.”

She said by not participating in the tournament, the NFA is making it impossible for the player to secure potential professional contracts as the team is currently ranked number 143 in the world.

The decision, Coleman stated, further makes it difficult to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations and world qualifiers as they face tough opponents in the qualification rounds, adding that the team is usually ill-prepared for matches, hence the need to see urgent change.

Coleman also addressed the NFA hierarchy on what she labelled as disappointing treatment of the team and called on the NFA to change the way they treat the Brave Gladiators.

Speaking to Nampa, Coleman questioned the NFA’s seriousness, saying the team does not get paid the same amount of money as their male counterparts and they are made to camp at the NFA women’s centre while the men camp at luxurious hotels, amongst other things.

“We are really tired of hearing the same story, that there is no money, but there is always money for the Brave Warriors. Why do we have to be treated like this? It is really sad,” Coleman said.

Meanwhile, Cosmos explained that as an association they are realistic about the situation, especially knowing the impact of the pandemic.

“Whenever we send a team out, we want them to compete and not just participate. Therefore, due to limited time to prepare thoroughly, the NFA opted to withdraw from the Cosafa women’s championship. We can’t send two national teams that are not ready,” Cosmos said.

The 2020 Cosafa Women’s Championship takes place in the Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa from 03 to 14 November.

Besides the host South Africa, the field also includes Angola, Botswana, Comoros Islands, eSwatini, Lesotho, Malawi, East African guest nation Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The draw takes place on 22 October.

Source: Namibia Press Agency