Collective responsibility to develop Hardap: April

The incoming Hardap region Governor, Reverend Salomon Menthos April said his office and the regional councillors alike have a duty towards the inhabitants of the region to develop and serve the masses as part of the national development agenda.

Speaking during the handing over of office by former governor, Esme Sophia Isaack on Tuesday, April said he is grateful for the appointment as governor of Hardap by the President of Namibia, Dr. Hage Geingob, adding that some of the words said by the Head of State still echoes in his ears.

“I am humbled to have been bestowed this big responsibility by our Head of State and some of his words still echoes in my ear, one of which is to go out there and serve the people of Hardap and to make sure that o one is left out. I am in the same breath calling on all for a collective and concerted effort to make this region one of which the other regions can replicate our successes,” April said.

He further said that he anticipates an absolute cooperation from the operational staff of the Hardap Regional Council to act as an engine of the region to work tirelessly in executing their duties without fail as failure to do so will mean the region will fail.

“The regional councillors knows what is expected from them in their respective constituencies and know the needs of the masses that brought them in power, and I anticipate them to develop their constituencies and make it better. I also expect the same from our operational staff to execute task given to them by the councillors with the necessary diligence and care,” he said.

April said that he will not neglect hos duties to play prefect to someone else to carry out their duties.

“We all have performance agreements we signed and should act as such and collectively propel the region to greater heights. Do not wait for your superiors to tell you what to do, but instead do what is expected from you,” he noted.

He said his office is always open and said he will have an open-door policy.

Meanwhile, Isaacks congratulated and welcomed April and said she is just a phone call away if she is needed for advice.

I am calling on all of the councillors to give their full support to our governor in making Hardap great again.

Head of Ministries, regional councillors and stakeholders were part of the handing over process.

Source: Namibia Press Agency