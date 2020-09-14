Coming from registration not ‘essential’: Indongo

The police in the ||Kharas Region have warned that people found not adhering to the curfew regulation will be fined, regardless if they are coming from election registration points.

The registration process for the upcoming Regional Council and Local Authority elections slated for 25 November 2020 started last week Monday and runs until 15 September.

Namibian Police Force commander for ||Kharas, Commissioner David Indongo in an interview with Nampa on Sunday said the public should strictly adhere to the curfew regulation.

This COVID-19 state of emergency regulation states that a person may not leave their residence between 22h00 and 05h00, unless they are providing critical services, seeking medical assistance, seeking law enforcement assistance and attending to other emergencies.

“Only essential employees are allowed to be on the streets during the curfew hours, other people will be fined, Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) officials are also considered essential so they are exempted. If you tell me that you are coming from registration, that is not essential,” stressed Indongo.

According to the ECN Act those who find themselves in queues at registration or election points at closing time will all be attended to.

On this Indongo said “in normal situation that can do, during the time of curfew that can no longer work”.

Approached for comment, ECN regional coordinator for ||Kharas, Augustinus Ucham urged the eligible voters to come earlier in the day so they do not end up not adhering to the curfew regulation.

“My call is to everyone to adhere to the regulation, they must at least come earlier so that they register and go back earlier as we open at 08h00 so that they are not in conflict with the police that are trying to enforce the law,” said Ucham.

The registration exercise targets Namibians who have lost their voter cards, turned 18 years, changed names and surnames, relocated from their previous towns and constituencies or who want to replace their damaged ECN voter cards.

Source: Namibia Press Agency