Commander of the Namibian Police Force in the Oshana Region Commissioner appealed to the public to assist the police in arresting suspects in a robbery incident that occurred at Ongwediva on Monday

Commander of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Oshana Region, Commissioner Rauha Amwele appealed to the public to assist the police in arresting suspects in a robbery incident that occurred at Ongwediva on Monday.

Five men allegedly robbed the manager of an Engen Service Station at Ongwediva of more than N.dollars 132 000, whilst embarking on his vehicle on his way to deposit the money at a local bank.

Amwele said the culprits attacked and overpowered the station manager, grabbed the money container and disappeared with it in two yet unidentified getaway cars.

They fled from the scene, no arrest was made and no money recovered up to now, Amwele narrated, while at the same time appealing to members of the public to notify the police of any person suspected of possessing hard cash in the community.

She expressed disappointment that the station manager was attacked and robbed of the money in the presence of other service station workers and customers during the day and nobody attempted to assist or to take the plate numbers or colours of the getaway cars.

Source: Namibia Press Agency