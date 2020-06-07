Commander of the Namibian Police Force in the Oshana Region Commissioner has called for disciplinary measures against any NamPol member reporting for duty

The National Council (NC) will resume its session tomorrow to consider Bills referred to it by the National Assembly and any other business.

A media statement issued by the NC on Friday said the sessions will abide by the regulations governing stage three of COVID-19, including social distancing, sanitising of hands and temperature screening during its debates.

“Parliament sessions are allowed to convene subjects to compliance with relevant limit,” the statement reads.

According to the statement, as per the set regulations, only 24 members will be sitting on the floor, while the others will be in the public gallery, and similarly, the media gallery will only accommodate five media practitioners and two camera crew and radio service practitioners on the floor.

Bills passed and referred to the National Council by the National Assembly include the Financial Institutions and Markets Bill [B. 13-2018], the Control of the Import and Export of Dairy Products Substitute Bill [B. 6-2019], Post and Telecommunications Companies Establishment Amendment Bill [B. 8-2019], Gaming and Entertainment Control Amendment Bill [B. 2-2020] and the Communication Amendment Bill [B. 3-2020].

Source: Namibia Press Agency