Commissioner of Refugees denies killing man in road rage incident

Commissioner of Refugees LikiusValombola, who stands accused of killing a man in Katutura during an alleged road rage shooting incident in 2018, has on Monday denied any wrong-doing when he entered pleas of not guilty to the charges he is facing.

Valombola, through his privately-instructed defence lawyer SisaNamandje, entered pleas of not guilty to the two charges of murder and that of negligent discharging a firearm while in a public place when he allegedly fired two (2) warning shots into the air which in the process accidentally might have hit the victim- Windhoek resident HelaoKapembeNdjaba on the night of 18 May 2018.

Valombola has also handed in a statement in accordance with Section 115 of the Criminal Procedures Act 51 of 1997 in which he explained his ‘not guilty pleas’ to the two charges saying he has no intention to kill or to cause the death of the deceased person.

‘On the night of 18 May 2018, I was a passenger in my own vehicle driven by my son Mathew Valombola alongside my wife when we found a vehicle parked in the lane on the left side of the road we were using in King Kauluma Street. A group of young men of between three to five were standing on the side of the road next to the parked vehicle. We could not use the right side of the road because there were a lot of oncoming vehicles. My son then stopped driving the vehicle and we approached the young men about the owner of the parked vehicle, ‘ said Valombola.

The commissioner continued: ‘ The young men became aggressive when we asked them about the vehicle parked on the side of the road we were using. The young men followed us to our vehicle and were aggressively knocking at the window where I was seated. In the process, I fired two warning shots into the air to scare away the aggressive youth. When I fired the two warning shots into the air, I did not realise that a person or persons were shot or wounded because we left the area and went home.’

Meanwhile, Valombola has made some admissions telling the court that on the day of the alleged road range shooting incident he was indeed a passenger in his own vehicle driven his son Mathew Valombola.

The refugees commissioner also admitted he had fired two warning shots into the air from his pistol on that fateful day and that one of the shots might have accidentally hit the deceased person.

The commissioner’s alleged murder case was on 26 June 2019 transferred from the Katutura Magistrate’s Court to the Windhoek High Court as per a decision taken by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

In the matter, the State alleges that Valombola shot Ndjaba in the head twice in a road rage incident on the night of 18 May 2018.

The 25-year-old Ndjaba succumbed to his injuries in the intensive care unit of the Katutura State Hospital on 28 May 2018.

Valombola is currently out on bail of N.dollars 15 000, which was granted on 31 May 2018 after he brought a successful formal bail application in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court.

Trial continues on Tuesday.

Namandje is being assisted by fellow lawyer NambiliMhata.

State Advocate Ethel Ndlovu is appearing for the prosecution.

Source: Namibia Press Agency