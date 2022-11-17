Commonwealth team concludes Zimbabwe assessment visit

Civilian casualties in South Sudan’s Equatoria region dipped 23 per cent in this year’s third quarter from the same period in 2021, a UN spokesman said on Wednesday.

Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said the UN mission generally attributed the decrease to a 60 per cent drop in violence targeting civilians in the Greater Equatoria Region during the period.

The mission, known as UNMISS, reported that in July, August and September, at least 745 civilians were killed, injured, abducted and suffered conflict-related sexual violence compared to 922 civilian victims in the previous quarter this year and 969 in the same period of last year.

The report said the Upper Nile and Warrap States were most affected by the violence, accounting for more than half of the victims recorded during the reporting time frame. Conventional parties to the conflict were blamed for most of the civilian casualties in the reporting period.

Across South Sudan, UN peacekeepers safeguard communities by creating zones of protection in identified conflict hotspots, Haq said. It supports peace efforts with responsive and preventive political and community consultations at the local, state and national levels.

XINHUA

2 (UNITED NATIONS, 17 NOV, XINHUA) – United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) yesterday launched an appeal for 113.7 million U.S. dollars to scale up life-saving reproductive health and protection services for women and girls in the Horn of Africa.

An unprecedented drought in the region has left more than 36 million people needing urgent humanitarian assistance. Conflict, locust infestations and the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are worsening the effects of the extreme weather, pushing millions to the brink of starvation, the world’s sexual and reproductive health agency said.

‘Whole communities are bearing the brunt of the crisis, but as is often the case women and girls are paying an unacceptably high price,’ said UNFPA in a press release.

‘As the food security situation continues to deteriorate in the Horn of Africa, women and girls are facing hunger and other serious threats to their health, rights and safety,’ said Natalia Kanem, executive director of the UN Population Fund.

‘UNFPA’s priority is to safeguard access to life-saving reproductive health and protection services that are critical to the survival and well-being of women and girls,’ she added.

XINHUA

3 (YANGON, 17 NOV, AFP) – Myanmar’s military said today it will release almost 6,000 prisoners including a former British ambassador, a Japanese journalist and an Australian economics adviser who will be deported, in a rare olive branch from the isolated junta.

The Southeast Asian country has been in turmoil since the military’s coup last year and a bloody crackdown on dissent that has seen thousands jailed.

Dozens of foreign nationals have been caught up in the crackdown.

Former British envoy Vicky Bowman, Australian economics adviser Sean Turnell and Japanese journalist Toru Kubota ‘will be released to mark National Day’, a senior officer told AFP.

All three would be deported, the junta said without specifying a date.

AFP

4 (SEOUL, 17 NOV, AFP) – North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile today, Seoul’s military said, the latest in a record-breaking blitz of launches as Pyongyang warned of a ‘fiercer’ military response to the US and its regional allies.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the military had ‘detected around 10:48 am (0148 GMT) one short-range ballistic missile fired from the Wonsan area in Kangwon province’.

‘The military has stepped up monitoring and guard and is maintaining utmost readiness in close coordination with the US,’ it added.

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden discussed North Korea’s spate of recent missile tests with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

The US leader pushed China to use its influence to rein in North Korea after the wave of missile launches raised fears the reclusive regime would soon carry out its seventh nuclear test.

AFP

5 (POLAND, 17 NOV, AFP) – Western leaders moved to calm fears of a dangerous escalation in Russia’s war in Ukraine yesterday, saying a missile blast in Poland was likely an accident, while Kyiv pushed back hard at the idea that its anti-aircraft fire was to blame.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky pointed the finger at Russia, but the United States, like NATO, firmly supported Warsaw’s assessment that the deadly missile was probably fired by Ukraine.

The missile killed two people when it struck the village of Przewodow near the Ukrainian border on Tuesday, shocking NATO member Poland.

Both Warsaw and NATO have said the explosion was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile launched to intercept a massive Russian barrage targeting civilian infrastructure — while stressing Moscow was ultimately to blame for starting the conflict.

The White House said it had ‘seen nothing that contradicts’ Poland’s preliminary assessment — while also declaring that ‘the party ultimately responsible for this tragic incident is Russia’.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency