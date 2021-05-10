Communal farmers could benefit from new regional market

Executive Director in the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Percy Misika said government is expected to sign trade agreements with Ghana, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) as well as Congo Brazzaville to enable export of cattle from the Northern Communal Areas (NCAs) to those countries’ markets.

Misika said this on Friday while briefing the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Natural Resources, which is conducting a series of consultative meetings with different stakeholders falling under its mandate.

According to a press statement released by the National Assembly on Monday, Misika informed MPs that the ministry recently sent a team to scout for a market for cattle north of the veterinary cordon fence also known as the red line.

That mission according to Misika proved to be a success as an agreement is expected to be signed soon between Namibia, Ghana, DRC and Congo Brazzaville.

“A team was sent recently to look for markets in Ghana, DRC and Congo Brazzaville. In two weeks we might be signing an agreement with these countries for the NCAs to export their animals,” said Misika, adding that these agreements would serve a huge relief for northern farmers by creating prospects of a lucrative market for their animals.

Misika during the meeting further acknowledged the lack of cattle in the communal areas due to the devastation of a recurrent drought but assured MPs that the ministry has come up with strategies aimed at restocking farmers.

He noted that government has already instituted a taskforce led by the Meatboard of Namibia to look at such strategies.

Misika further highlighted that Eenhana, Outapi, Oshakati and Katima Mulilo abattoirs have been renovated, upgraded and handed over to operators.

The Rundu abattoir construction is nearing completion as well as the construction of a cold storage and processing facility at Ongwediva.

“Water infrastructure development has also improved with 136 boreholes drilled, 112 installed, 278 short pipelines constructed and over 2 000 private connections from pipelines during the previous financial year,” he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency