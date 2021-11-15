Community courts are uniquely placed to serve the community – Dausab

Community court are uniquely placed to provide access to justice for the community, however community members have the right to choose the best justice system that best fits them, Minister of Justice, Yvonne Dausab, has said.

Dausab who was speaking a stakeholder’s meeting with various traditional authority leaders and those responsible for community courts here on Thursday said “We live in a democratic country and people should be able to choose the best system that will bring them justice. Those that are responsible for community courts should be fair and reasonable in their judgements,”.

Dausab said traditional authorities are encourage to set up community courts so that they concentrate on fulfilling their mandate, which is to take care of the wellbeing of their communities, preserve culture and customs and keep peace.

She urged traditional authorities to assist community courts with resources when the need arises, adding that community courts are under their umbrella and are useful in addressing community disputes and the transgression of customary laws.

Chief of the Kai-||Khaun Nama clan, Petrus Kooper said many community members prefer to take cases, even some petty cases, to the magistrate’s court rather than using community courts because the community members lack trust in those responsible for community courts.

“Even though community courts are effective, some people prefer to go to the police and press charges as the pace at which a magistrate’s courts deals with cases is faster. Before community courts were recognise by government, we had our own justice system under the traditional authority that aimed at keeping stability and peace within our community and this will continue even though government demolishes community courts,” he stressed.

Speaking to Nampa, Nikked Links, a judge in the community court of the Kai ||Khalaben community, said most people found guilty and fined to make payments to the victims or complainant often defy such orders, something that he cites as a big problem.

Links said most of the cases they deal with at community courts are of stock theft and assault.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency